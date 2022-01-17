Apple has confirmed that Apple Pay is coming to both Argentina and Peru soon after updating its Latin American webpage to say so. now, the Apple Pay page includes "Próximamente en Argentina y Perú," or "Coming soon in Argentina and Peru."

First reported by 9to5Mac, the change confirms something we'd suspected for a while. Just last week we reported that Interbank had outed its own impending support of Apple Pay before removing all reference to it. Now we know that the feature is indeed coming and we can safely assume that Interbank will be on board.

It isn't yet known exactly why Argentinian banks will support Apple Pay but we can expect to hear sooner rather than later. Apple is unlikely to have updated its Apple Pay page without an announcement being relatively imminent.

Apple Pay support will allow people to use iPhones and Apple Watches for contactless payments, while online payments will also be offered on iPads and Macs, too.

Some might argue that Apple Pay has been one of the best iPhone features of the last couple of years as people look to use contactless payments as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing the need to hand cards over, as well as making the use of cash less prevalent, is surely one way to help prevent the spread of such things both during the pandemic and beyond.