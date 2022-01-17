What you need to know
- Apple has updated its Latina American Apple Pay page to include mention of Argentina and Peru.
- Apple says support for Apple Pay is coming to Argentina and Peru "soon."
- Interbank briefly outed support for Apple Pay last week before pulling it.
Apple has confirmed that Apple Pay is coming to both Argentina and Peru soon after updating its Latin American webpage to say so. now, the Apple Pay page includes "Próximamente en Argentina y Perú," or "Coming soon in Argentina and Peru."
First reported by 9to5Mac, the change confirms something we'd suspected for a while. Just last week we reported that Interbank had outed its own impending support of Apple Pay before removing all reference to it. Now we know that the feature is indeed coming and we can safely assume that Interbank will be on board.
It isn't yet known exactly why Argentinian banks will support Apple Pay but we can expect to hear sooner rather than later. Apple is unlikely to have updated its Apple Pay page without an announcement being relatively imminent.
Apple Pay support will allow people to use iPhones and Apple Watches for contactless payments, while online payments will also be offered on iPads and Macs, too.
Some might argue that Apple Pay has been one of the best iPhone features of the last couple of years as people look to use contactless payments as much as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing the need to hand cards over, as well as making the use of cash less prevalent, is surely one way to help prevent the spread of such things both during the pandemic and beyond.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: A fine barénia leather watch band for a reasonable price
If you want to take your cool techy smartwatch to new levels of sophisticated refinement, a genuine leather Apple Watch band is the way to do it. This line from Bluebonnet has everything you would expect from fine leather craftsmanship, with a few unique details to add style.
There’ll be plenty of Apple gear to talk about in 2022, but maybe no VR
It’s the start of a new year so we’re looking at everything upcoming for Apple in 2022. Turns out, it’s a lot — even if its VR headset is now a 2023 product.
Nintendo Recap: 2022 will be an exciting year for Switch owners
This week we got to see new gameplay for Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Plus, Mario Kart 9 is reportedly in development and E3 2022 will be a digital event if it happens at all.
Take a monitor on the go with one of these options for your Mac
For work or play, sometimes you need your Mac to get up and go with you. Consider one of these portable solutions for your favorite Mac.