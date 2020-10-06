What you need to know
- Apple has confirmed its iPhone 12 event.
- It will take place on October 13.
- Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone 12 lineup, alongside other exciting new products.
Apple has confirmed it will hold an event on October 13, where it is widely expected to announce its brand new iPhone 12 lineup.
In an event invite sent to press contacts, Apple has confirmed it will hold its even on October 13 at 10 am PDT stating:
Hi, Speed.
Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com
The event logo is orange and blue, with a mix of different sized circles. There isn't much to glean from it, except that whatever Apple plans to announce is fast! Of course, the news also confirms that Apple's iPhone 12 event will be fighting for bandwidth with Amazon's Prime Day event, to be held on October 13 and 14.
Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to a complete overhaul of its current iPhone lineup, sporting a brand new, square-edge design harkening back to the iPhone 4/5 range. It is also expected that the iPhone 12 will be the first foray into 5G connectivity for Apple.
Other rumored features include a new LiDAR scanner. A14 processor and more.
Apple is likely to release four new models of iPhone in three different sizes:
- iPhone 12 Mini - 5.4-inch display
- iPhone 12 Max - 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch display
- iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch display
Other rumors suggest there may be a new Midnight Blue color. The iPhone is expected to start at just $649 for the cheapest, 5.4-inch model, which will have 64GB of storage with other options available.
Apple may also debut other new products including the HomePod mini, and new headphones named AirPods Studio, as well as a new AirTags tracking device.
Philips Hue is testing HomeKit Adaptive Lighting in Germany
Apple announced HomeKit Adaptive Lighting during WWDC back in June and only now are we seeing a light manufacturer test it with users.
Here's everything we know about the iPhone 12 so far
With the iPhone 12 reportedly just weeks away, here's everything we currently know about Apple's next flagship lineup!
You've Got Mail: CASETiFY x USPS offers up iPhone cases, watch bands, more
CASETiFY has a history of running collabs and the latest is aimed at supporting the USPS.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.