Apple has confirmed it will hold an event on October 13, where it is widely expected to announce its brand new iPhone 12 lineup.

In an event invite sent to press contacts, Apple has confirmed it will hold its even on October 13 at 10 am PDT stating:

Hi, Speed. Please join us for a special Apple Event from Apple Park. Watch it online at apple.com

The event logo is orange and blue, with a mix of different sized circles. There isn't much to glean from it, except that whatever Apple plans to announce is fast! Of course, the news also confirms that Apple's iPhone 12 event will be fighting for bandwidth with Amazon's Prime Day event, to be held on October 13 and 14.

Apple's iPhone 12 is expected to a complete overhaul of its current iPhone lineup, sporting a brand new, square-edge design harkening back to the iPhone 4/5 range. It is also expected that the iPhone 12 will be the first foray into 5G connectivity for Apple.

Other rumored features include a new LiDAR scanner. A14 processor and more.

Apple is likely to release four new models of iPhone in three different sizes:

iPhone 12 Mini - 5.4-inch display

iPhone 12 Max - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 12 Pro - 6.1-inch display

iPhone 12 Pro Max - 6.7-inch display

Other rumors suggest there may be a new Midnight Blue color. The iPhone is expected to start at just $649 for the cheapest, 5.4-inch model, which will have 64GB of storage with other options available.

Apple may also debut other new products including the HomePod mini, and new headphones named AirPods Studio, as well as a new AirTags tracking device.