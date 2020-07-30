It looks like we definitely will have a longer wait than usual for this year's iPhone.

On Apple's Q3 2020 earnings call with investors today, the company confirmed that its 2020 lineup of iPhones will be delayed. Luca Maestri, Apple's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, confirmed the delay of the launch. On the call, Maestri explained that, while Apple normally launches its newest iPhones towards the end of September, the phones will most likely be delayed until mid-October this year.

"As you know, last year we started selling iPhones in late September. This year, we expect supply to be available a few weeks later."

Later in the call, Maestri confirmed the delay again, saying that the new phones will be available "a few weeks later" than what it experienced last year.

"This year, the supply of the product will be a few weeks later than that."

Neither Maestri or Tim Cook commented on when Apple will announce the new iPhone. Apple normally holds its yearly iPhone event in September. Since the new phones may only be delayed in availability by a few weeks, it is likely that the company will stick to a September event. The event is expected, like WWDC, to be held virtually, but it is unclear if Apple plans to do another prerecorded event or host it live.

The delay of the 2020 iPhones has been speculated for awhile now. Apple did not comment on the availability of other products that usually launch alongside it, like the Apple Watch or iPad.