Apple confirms lossless audio is coming to the HomePod lineup

Apple has confirmed that its new lossless audio feature for Apple Music will be coming to the HomePod and HomePod mini in a future update.

A new support document from Apple states

HomePod and HomePod mini currently use AAC to ensure excellent audio quality. Support for lossless is coming in a future software update.

Apple released a support page for lossless on Apple Music that answers a number of questions https://t.co/yAAjYOBAvn pic.twitter.com/c4TsXbQAXm — Micah Singleton (@MicahSingleton) May 22, 2021

The news will be music to the ears (sorry) of HomePod and HomePod mini owners who will indeed get the chance to enjoy Apple's new lossless audio format in the future.

Apple announced lossless audio and Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio for Apple Music earlier this week, from that report:

Apple Music today confirmed what we've all been expecting – Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support is coming next month across a chunk of the catalog while lossless audio quality is also being offered on 75 million songs. None of this will come at any additional cost, either. Apple made the announcement via a Newsroom post moments ago. Apple today announced Apple Music is bringing industry-leading sound quality to subscribers with the addition of Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos. Spatial Audio gives artists the opportunity to create immersive audio experiences for their fans with true multidimensional sound and clarity. Apple Music subscribers will also be able to listen to more than 75 million songs in Lossless Audio — the way the artists created them in the studio. These new features will be available for Apple Music subscribers starting next month at no additional cost.

Whilst Bluetooth connectivity does not currently support full lossless audio, rumors this week from Apple leaker Jon Prosser indicate a future update for AirPods could indeed enable wireless lossless audio. With Apple now confirming this for HomePod, the prospect seems all the more likely for products like the AirPods Max and AirPods Pro too.

Whilst the HomePod may have officially been discontinued it is still available alongside the HomePod mini