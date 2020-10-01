What you need to know
- Apple has released a support document to help fix GPS Workout data in watchOS 7 and iOS 14.
- Users had previously reported that routes were missing after workouts.
- Turns out there are so many problems, that the fix involves erasing your phone and restoring from a backup.
Apple has released a support document to try and alleviate issues with GPS Workout data in watchOS 7 and iOS 14.
A week or so ago, users on watchOS 7 and iOS 14 began reporting problems with missing GPS data in Workouts. Apple has now released a support document users can use to try and alleviate the problem. Unfortunately, the solution is basically "Have you tried turning it off and on again?" Users are being advised to unpair their Apple Watch from their iPhone, before erasing and restoring the phone from a backup.
That's because there are seven really quite problematic issues listed by Apple.
The support document states users may have noticed that since upgrading to watchOS 7 and iOS 14, workout route maps may be missing. It looks like there have also been problems with Activity, Heart Rate, and other health apps failing to launch and load data, the Fitness app or Health app failing to launch, the Health/Fitness apps reporting inaccurate data storage on iPhone, the Activity app messing with data storage on your Apple Watch, environmental sound level and audio headphone data missing, and increased battery drain. Yikes.
As you can imagine, for a problem this big, Apple's solution is to simply nuke your iPhone and Apple Watch and start again, from an iCloud backup of course.
You can read the steps in full on Apple's document, but the basic premise is:
- Unpair your Apple Watch from your iPhone
- Verify your iCloud settings and create a backup of your iPhone and Apple Watch.
- Erase all content and settings from your iPhone
- Restore your iPhone and Apple Watch from a backup
Apple doesn't list any further support steps if this doesn't work, so it looks like they're confident that this will alleviate the problem. Be sure to take plenty of caution when following all of these steps, as you could risk losing your iPhone data if you don't get it right.
- How to restore your iPhone or iPad from a backup
- How to wipe all personal data and erase your iPhone and iPad
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple adds iPod shuffle (4th gen) and iPod nano (7th gen) to vintage list
Apple has added a couple of iPods to the vintage list and one to the obsolete list.
'South of the Circle,' a narrative adventure, coming soon to Apple Arcade
The game, a "narrative adventure game about memory, survival, and the consequences of not dealing with the past," launches soon.
Apple Card users can see their annual spending with iOS 14.2 beta 2
Apple Card users with iOS 14.2 beta 2 installed have noticed that they can now see their annual spending for the first time.
Automate your home with the best HomeKit smart plugs around
If you're new to home automation, a smart plug is a great first step in building out your connected home with its simple plug and play design. Here's our guide to the best smart plugs for HomeKit that you can buy.