All technology can fail sometimes, even the best iPhone or best iPad can mess up. Maybe your Bluetooth connection stops working, or your iPhone stops tracking your location in Maps. Perhaps, certain apps are always crashing when you launch them on your iPad. Either way, sometimes you need to restore your iPhone or iPad to get things working smoothly again. Don't worry. Whether you have the iPhone 13 or the newest iPad Pro, you can restore the device if you need. If your device is acting wonky and you want to shock the system back into working order, here's how to restore your iPhone or iPad from a backup.

Always be backing up

Just like it's essential to back up your Mac, it's also critical to make sure your iPhone or iPad is on a regular backup schedule. You can set it up to automatically back up every 24 hours via iCloud or whenever you connect it to your computer and open iTunes. Your backup regimen is up to you, but you should be backing up your iPhone and iPad regularly, so when you have to resort to restoring your device, you've got a backup ready to go. Burn it down. Burn it all down! Or: how to reset your device

The first thing you will need to do to restore your iPhone or iPad from a backup is to erase and reset all of your content and settings. At this point, you will lose all data that isn't synced in iCloud or another cloud-based service. Also, remember that Find My iPhone will automatically be disabled when you reset your device. Not to worry, though. It will automatically enable when you restore. Once you are sure you've backed up everything necessary, erase your iPhone data right from the device. How to restore your iPhone or iPad using iCloud