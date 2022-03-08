Apple has confirmed that a new Mac Pro is on the way, in a rare show of future insight from the company.

Following the company's March Event in which it announced a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, iPhone 13 color, and a new Mac Studio, Apple's SVP of Hardware Engineering closed the event by noting that Apple had nearly completed its transition of its Mac lineup to Apple silicon.

That comes as the company announced an all-new powerful desktop machine, the Mac Studio, along with a Studio Display to replace its 27-inch iMac.

Ternus closed by saying:

They join the rest of our Mac lineup, making our transition nearly complete, with just one more product to go, Mac Pro. But that is for another day.

Apple is expected to announce a new Mac Pro later this year featuring Apple silicon, and it is possibly going to feature the same M1 Ultra chip that the Mac Studio does.

As noted, Apple also announced a new iPhone SE featuring 5G and the A15 bionic chip, a new iPad Air with M1 and 5G as well as a 12MP front-facing camera, a new Mac Studio and Studio Display, and a new version of the iPhone 13 in a tasty new green color.