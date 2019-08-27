Apple has a sordid track record with keyboards. Pre-2016, barely anybody complained about the keyboards found in its MacBooks. But since it moved to the butterfly switches, everything went down in the dumps. Apple is already prepared to go back to scissor switches for its next refresh, but down the line, it could ditch mechanical switches entirely.

First spotted by AppleInsider, a new patent published by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office suggests Apple is considering light to detect key presses.

The patent is called "Optical Keyboard:"