What you need to know
- Investment bank Wedbush believes Apple may ship 250 million iPhones in FY 2021.
- This prediction comes as the iPhone 12 lineup has wildly outperformed their initial predictions.
Reported by AppleInsider a note to investors from investment bank Wedbush says that the success of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup may exceed even its already high expectations.
In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Daniel Ives says that Apple has not had a "launch uptrend such as this in a number of years." Ives notes that that the only similar iPhone trajectory would be the iPhone 6 in 2014.
Lead analyst Daniel Ives says that, based on the firm's supply chain analysis, demand for Apple's latest phones has exceeded their 'bull case scenario' going into next year. They are expecting unit assemblies of up to 95 million, a 35% increase from their initial predictions.
"The last few days our TMT team conducted our Asia supply chain checks for iPhones which were incrementally bullish around iPhone 12 5G demand and have now exceeded even our 'bull case scenario' for units in FY21 given the current trajectory."
Wedbush says that if this trajectory continues Apple could ship almost 250 million iPhones next year, a feat that would break its previous shipment record of 231 million units in 2015.
If that trajectory holds out in a bull case through the holiday quarter, Ives predicts that Apple could ship "north of 240 million" units in 2021. The analyst adds that Apple could ship a peak of about 250 million units in total. According to Ives, this is a "jaw-dropping figure" that would easily eclipse the previous record of 231 million units sold in 2015.
Demand for the iPhone 12 lineup has also exceeded Apple's own expectations, so this kind of performance isn't outside of the realm of possibility.
Apple says AirPods Max's Smart Case is 'extremely storage efficient'
Apple seems pretty pleased with the AirPods Max Smart Case, despite the fact everyone else thinks it's less than ideal.
[Update] AirPods Max deliveries returned marked 'hazardous'
AirPods Max shipments in Canada were reportedly mislabeled, meaning some deliveries were returned to Apple.
New HomePod 14.4 beta includes HomePod mini's fancy U1 Handoff feature
Those with U1-powered iPhones and a HomePod mini will get a new Handoff experience with iOS 14.4 and HomePod software 14.4.
Rugged cases to keep your iPhone 12 safe and sound
An iPhone 12 is a terrible thing to scratch, dent, or break. Keep it safe no matter what you put it through with a rough and rugged case.