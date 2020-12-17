Reported by AppleInsider a note to investors from investment bank Wedbush says that the success of Apple's iPhone 12 lineup may exceed even its already high expectations.

In a note to investors seen by AppleInsider, lead analyst Daniel Ives says that Apple has not had a "launch uptrend such as this in a number of years." Ives notes that that the only similar iPhone trajectory would be the iPhone 6 in 2014.

Lead analyst Daniel Ives says that, based on the firm's supply chain analysis, demand for Apple's latest phones has exceeded their 'bull case scenario' going into next year. They are expecting unit assemblies of up to 95 million, a 35% increase from their initial predictions.