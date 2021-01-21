Apple rolled out the watchOS 7.3 release candidate to developers today. In addition to bringing ECG and irregular heart rhythm notifications to more countries and guided walking workouts to Apple Fitness+, the update also debuts a new "Unity" watch face.

watchOS 7.3 adds a new watch face inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag. Apple says the new "Unity" watch face has shapes that "change throughout the day as you move, creating a face that's unique to you."

The new watch face comes in three different color combinations: Black and Grey, Red, Black and Green, and Red, Black, and Yellow. Since the colors are based on the Pan-African flag, each of the colors has its own meaning:

Red represents the blood that unites the people of the African diaspora and was shed for their liberation. Black is for the people whose lives are affirmed by the flag. And green is a symbol of the vibrant, natural wealth of Africa, the Motherland.

In addition to supporting a top and bottom complication, the shapes and colors of the watch face will slightly change as you move. While it is unclear what exactly causes the changes, the accelerometer and gyroscope built into the Apple Watch are most likely part of the equation.

It's currently unclear when watchOS 7.3 will be released to the public.