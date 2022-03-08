What you need to know
- Apple has announced a new generation of the iPhone SE.
- The company revealed the new iPhone SE at an event earlier today.
- The new iPhone SE features the A15 Bionic chip and support for 5G.
Today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" event. The company announced a new generation of the iPad Air and also introduced two entirely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display.
It also revealed the next generation of the iPhone SE. The new iPhone SE comes packed with the A15 Bionic processor and support for 5G connectivity.
Apple released a video to highlight everything that is new with the iPhone SE. You can watch it on YouTube below:
Introducing the new iPhone SE. Turbocharged by the A15 Bionic chip and 5G connectivity. Love the power. Love the price.
The iPhone SE has been anticipating an update for a couple of years now. While some had hoped that Apple might bring a full redesign to the low-cost iPhone, it appears that will have to wait as Apple opted for internal upgrades this year.
The new iPhone SE now comes packed with the A15 Bionic processor, the same chip that powers the iPhone 13 lineup. This will enable blazing-fast performance on a phone that was already super fast when compared to other budget smartphones.
It has also been upgraded with 5G support, so those who live in an area where 5G coverage is growing will benefit from faster download and upload speeds.
The new generation of the iPhone SE comes in Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED and will start at $429 for the 64GB configuration. Preorders will begin on Friday and it will be available on March 18.
