What you need to know
- Apple has released a new video introducing the Mac Studio and Studio Display.
- The Mac Studio is Apple's upgrade to the Mac mini and features its new M1 Ultra processor.
- The Studio Display is the company's new external monitor that features a camera, mic, and speakers.
Earlier today, Apple hosted its "Peek Performance" event. At the event, the company announced new generations of the iPhone SE and the iPad Air.
It also introduced two completely new products: the Mac Studio and Studio Display. To celebrate the launch of the two new products, the company released a new video that introduces you to both of them. You can watch the video on YouTube below:
Introducing Mac Studio and Studio Display. Supercharged by M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra chip, Mac Studio packs outrageous performance and extensive connectivity into a stunningly compact form that fits right on your desk. Its ideal partner is the new 27-inch Studio Display, featuring 5K resolution, a 12MP camera with Center Stage, and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. Pair them together for the ultimate studio experience.
The Mac Studio is Apple's new desktop computer that is a major upgrade in terms of performance when compared to the Mac mini. It features a range of connectivity and also supports the company's new M1 Ultra chip, Apple's fastest processor yet for the Mac.
The company also announced the Studio Display, its new external monitor that actually has an A13 chip inside to power a camera, microphones, and speaker system. The Studio Display can be used alongside a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, or Mac Studio.
The Mac Studio and Studio Display are available to preorder today and will start delivering on March 18.
