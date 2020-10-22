Apple has published a new support document outlining 5G on iPhone 12, including some of the features and settings users can expect to encounter.

Spotted by Apple Terminal, the document covers all four new models of iPhone and details information on things like the 5G icon status bar. The iPhone 12 will display three different types of 5G icon depending on where you are and what you're connected to:

5G

5G+

5GUW

Importantly, the document confirms that the 5G icon displayed on your phone doesn't necessarily reflect the data being used at that moment, but does confirm that 5G is available. This is likely due to Apple's new Smart Data Mode, which means that even if 5G is available and you are connected, your phone might actually be using 4G data to optimize battery life and data consumption. Apple notes the default setting for 5G is Smart Data mode, but that you can turn this feature off to use either 5G-only or LTE-only too:

The default settings for 5G on iPhone are optimized for battery life and data usage based on your data plan. You can customize these options for when to use 5G and how much data to use in some apps. Find these options by going to Settings > Cellular > Cellular Data Options. If you're using Dual SIM, go to Settings > Cellular and choose the number whose options you want to change.

An 'allow more data on 5G' setting will offer users higher-quality video and FaceTime calls, as well as iOS updates over cellular:

Allow More Data on 5G: Enables higher data-usage features for apps and system tasks. These include higher-quality FaceTime, high-definition content on Apple TV, Apple Music songs and videos, and iOS updates over cellular. This setting also allows third-party apps to use more cellular data for enhanced experiences. This is the default setting with some unlimited-data plans, depending on your carrier. This setting uses more cellular data.

Apple confirmed to Apple Terminal that the feature would let users download and install updates over 5G.

The document also confirms previous reports that the iPhone 12 does not support 5G whilst you're using two lines in Dual Sim mode except in China. You can read the full document here.