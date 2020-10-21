Apple has confirmed all of the ways users will be able to purchase the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPad Air in a new press release ahead of Friday's launch.

Apple states

When iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPad Air are available Friday, October 23, customers can get their all-new products directly from Apple through tailored purchase experiences offered online, by phone, or in store. From a chat session with a Specialist that starts online and finishes with contactless delivery, to visiting select Apple Store locations for a one-on-one session with an Apple Specialist, customers can find the best way to get the products they're looking for. And unprecedented offers from AT&T, T-Mobile/Sprint, and Verizon give customers more choice and flexibility than ever, with offers starting as low as $0 per month for iPhone 12.1

Spurred likely by sweeping changes to its retail experience driven by the pandemic, Deirdre O'Brien reiterated that "there's never been a better time to get a new iPhone, and there's never been a better destination than Apple Retail."

Apple has confirmed Shopping Sessions will be bookable for a one-to-one experience with a specialist who will help you get the right phone and the best deal, as well as options for collecting your device that might look different from years gone by:

Pickup options include in-store, curbside, same-day delivery, or Express storefront.2 Customers can check apple.com/retail for services available at their local store. Contactless delivery is available for all products, including iPhone and iPad. Delivery drivers may ask for verbal confirmation from a safe distance, replacing the need for a physical signature.

Apple has also reiterated that it will be offering Online Personal Setups for customers to help them get started with their devices.

Apple concluded by stating that "the vast majority" of its stores are open and operating "in various service models to protect the health and well-being of customers and employees."

you can read the full release here.