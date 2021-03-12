Yesterday, it was reported that the Space Gray HomePod was unavailable through Apple. At the time, it was thought that Apple may be running into production issues with the device, a reasonable guess due to the supply chain issues with virtually every product during the pandemic.

However, it appears that the lack of availability is due to the fact that Apple has made the decision to discontinue the HomePod altogether.

As reported by TechCrunch, after a four-year run, Apple is discontinuing the HomePod and focusing completely on the HomePod mini, its smaller but mighty HomePod speaker. The original HomePod, which took five years for the company to make, took an immense effort and a huge commitment from the company to produce the product that came to market.