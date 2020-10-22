Reported by Business Insider, Apple is approaching the launch of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro a lot different than any other iPhone launch in order to keep customers and employees safe.

According to the report, Apple is introducing a new in-person reservation system that will ensure long lines do not form in front of its stores. Customers in line could be given a time reservation to return and make their purchase if they have not already made their iPhone reservation online.

Apple told Business Insider it is also introducing an in-person reservation system for those waiting in line on iPhone launch day, while upholding the same safety protocols it has been enforcing for months. If a long line forms outside of stores that are currently open, queued customers may be asked to return during a specified time slot to make their purchase, Apple said.

Apple Stores are also offering personalized shopping appointments for customers who need additional help in understanding their phone and financing options.

As Business Insider explains, check your local Apple Store's page on Apple's website to find out what kind of options you have if you are trying to purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro on launch day.

The best way to see what options and services are available at your local Apple Store is to check the website for your specific store through Apple's store locator. That's important because some of the policies can vary by location. The Union Square location in San Francisco, California, for example, is requiring customers to make a reservation in advance to purchase an iPhone 12 on launch day, an employee told Business Insider.

Some Apple Stores may be set up for a new "Express" retail format, as detailed in an earlier report from today. Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's Vice President of Retail and People, said that the new format is an even greater step to ensure the safety of its customers and employees.