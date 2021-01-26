As reported by TechCrunch, new data from analytics firms Counterpoint Research and Cybermedia indicate that Apple may have doubled its iPhone sales in India in the company's first quarter of 2021.

Apple shipped more than 1.5 million iPhone units in India in the quarter that ended in December, up 100% year-on-year, making this its best quarter in the world's largest smartphone market to date, according to research firms Counterpoint and CyberMedia.

The research firms attribute the performance to sales of older generation models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR as well as the company's new iPhone 12 lineup and 2nd generation iPhone SE. Apple reportedly doubled its market share in the quarter and sold a total of 3.2 million iPhones in 2020 in India.