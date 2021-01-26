What you need to know
- New data indicates Apple may have doubled its iPhone business in Q1 2021.
As reported by TechCrunch, new data from analytics firms Counterpoint Research and Cybermedia indicate that Apple may have doubled its iPhone sales in India in the company's first quarter of 2021.
Apple shipped more than 1.5 million iPhone units in India in the quarter that ended in December, up 100% year-on-year, making this its best quarter in the world's largest smartphone market to date, according to research firms Counterpoint and CyberMedia.
The research firms attribute the performance to sales of older generation models like the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR as well as the company's new iPhone 12 lineup and 2nd generation iPhone SE. Apple reportedly doubled its market share in the quarter and sold a total of 3.2 million iPhones in 2020 in India.
The shipment growth comes months after Apple launched its online store in the country and offered customers a wide-range of financing and upgrade options, AppleCare+, and lucrative perks such as a free set of AirPods with the purchase of iPhone 11. The company plans to open its first physical retail store in the country later this year.
Apple has historically struggled to gain market share in India due to the high prices of its devices when compared to cheaper models from companies like Samsung and Xiaomi. Part of this is due to Apple's focus on higher-end devices and the other is due to import costs since Apple does not manufacture most of its devices in the country.
The company has, however, adjusted its services to compete in the market. The report notes that Apple charges $1.35 per month for Apple Music and $2.65 per month for the base Apple One bundle.
