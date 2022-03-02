Apple event confirmed for March 8, new iPhone, iPad, Macs expected

Apple has just confirmed it will hold an event on March 8, where the company is expected to announce a new iPhone SE, iPad Air, and possibly new Macs.

The event is titled Peek Performance and will be held on March 8 at 10 am PST from Apple Park. As with all of Apple's recent events it will be held remotely.

Multiple reports indicate a new iPhone SE of a similar design to the current one will be unveiled sporting 5G and other possible internal upgrades. Apple's budget iPhone has been popular for several years as the best cheap iPhone available, and the only option for people who still want to use Touch ID. An iMore report from Tuesday confirmed that stock for the iPhone SE is dwindling at multiple retail locations and carriers in the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Apple's next iPad Air will reportedly also feature 5G for new connectivity as well as a new A15 processor. Given the extensive upgrades to the previous model, this is likely to be a less drastic change to the product lineup.

Apple is also expected to release at least one new Mac at the event, however, there are some conflicting reports about what that could be. According to Mark Gurman, Apple has a new MacBook Pro in the pipeline. Reports indicate this will not include any design changes over the M1 model released in 2020 but will feature a big performance boost in the form of a new Apple silicon chip, possibly the next-generation M2 processor.