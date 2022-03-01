What you need to know Apple reportedly has a new iPhone SE with 5G in the pipeline for March.

Stock is dwindling at multiple stores in the U.S., UK, and Canada.

Availability of many models is low or even non-existent in multiple Apple retail stores and the carrier Verizon.

Ahead of a rumored Apple event on March 9 where the company may unveil a brand new iPhone SE for 2022 featuring 5G, stock levels of Apple's current iPhone SE are dwindling at multiple retail locations, iMore can confirm. According to multiple reports including the well-connected Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, a new iPhone SE is set to be unveiled at a March Apple event later this month featuring 5G and other possible internal upgrades that could see it supplant the iPhone 13 mini as the best small iPhone. Research conducted by iMore across multiple retail locations in the U.S., UK, and Canada reveal that stock is low or even non-existent at multiple brick-and-mortar Apple stores, as well as carriers and third-party resellers, and one retail source has confirmed a dearth of iPhone SE stock since early February. According to Apple's website, in the UK the lead times for delivery of the iPhone SE in most configurations are now pushing more than two weeks, with deliveries currently tipped starting March 9 but as late as March 16. Similarly, in-store pickup options at Apple locations are severely limited. At the time of publication, Apple's Manchester Arndale store is only stocking one color and size (Black 64GB), and multiple options including the iPhone SE 128GB in both White and (PRODUCT) RED are not available for collection at any of the 12 nearest store locations including stores over 100 miles away in Cambridge, Milton Keynes, or Newcastle. Similarly, for customers in Leeds, stock of the 128GB iPhone SE is nowhere to be found.

Apple's Meadowhall store does not have a single iPhone SE color available for pickup in either storage size. Likewise, in London delivery lead times are listed as late as March 16, and the Regent Street store in London is the only place within 50 miles of the capital you can buy a 128GB model. The most widely available model is the 64GB in black, available in just five London stores.