- Apple Fitness+ is coming to UnitedHealthcare.
- Fully insured members will get a 12-month subscription to the service.
- It starts on November 1.
Fully insured UnitedHealthcare members will soon get 12-months free Apple Fitness+ with their insurance.
The provider announced today:
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, has expanded its work with Apple to provide millions of members with access — at no additional cost — to Apple Fitness+, the first fitness service built entirely around Apple Watch®. This is the first such offer for Apple Fitness+ by a health insurance plan.
UnitedHealthcare's 3 million fully-insured members will get the benefit as part of their plans starting November 1 at no extra cost, and it's also coming to employers with self-funded health plans from next year. Employers will be able to buy an Apple Fitness bundle that includes a 12-month subscription and a $25 gift card.
UnitedHealthcare's chief consumer officer Rebecca Madsen said "Making Apple Fitness+ available to millions of UnitedHealthcare members is part of our broader effort to help people engage in their well-being and get and stay healthier. One way to achieve these goals is to help people enhance their fitness, with many individuals turning to on-demand and digital resources to help get or stay motivated. We are pleased to be the first health insurance plan to provide this type of access to Apple Fitness+."
Beyond the 12-months, UnitedHealthcare motion enrollees can now sign up for Apple Fitness+ and use incentives to cover the $9.99 cost.
