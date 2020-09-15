You'll be able to select what workout you want to do, and the video will display on either your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. While you are following along with the workout, your Apple Watch data will be displayed directly on the screen so you can see your workout metrics without having to look at your watch.

Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service that allows you to access a library of video-led workouts that uses real-time-data from your Apple Watch.

Apple has been finding ways to infiltrate the fitness market for a long time now, and since the Apple Watch first started offering activity tracking, people have been obsessed with closing their rings. Today Apple made another big push into the fitness space by announcing Apple Fitness+, a fitness service like the ones offered by companies like Peloton. Here's everything you need to know about Apple Fitness+.

Apple Fitness+ will be available through the Fitness app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV. It's there that you will be able to watch the video, follow along with the class, and see your Apple Watch data right on the screen.

What types of workouts will it offer?

Apple has stated that at launch Apple Fitness+ will have guided workouts across maybe popular categories including cycling, treadmill (walk and run), rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and cooldown.

These classes will all be led by trained individuals who are "specialists in their fields." Some examples Apple gave during the presentation were professional athletes, yogis, personal trainers, martial artists, health coaches, gymnasts, and more.

Do I need equipment?

Apple states that well some courses — like ones for a treadmill — will require gym equipment, other classes will need only a set of dumbells or no equipment at all.

There will even be a beginner program built-in to Apple Fitness+ that is meant to help you get the basics of movement down and prepare you for the studio-led workouts.

Does it work with my old Apple Watch?

Unfortunately, Apple Fitness+ will only work with the Apple Watch Series 3 or newer, so the list of compatible Apple Watches should look like this:

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch SE

How much does it cost?

The price for the subscription service is $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. There is a 30-day free trial that will allow anyone to try the service for no cost. You can also share with five other family members at no additional cost!

Also, anyone who buys an Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 6, or Apple Wat SE after September 15, 2020, will get three months of Apple Fitness+ for free.

Is it available in Apple One?

Apple Fitness+ will be available as part of a bundle with Apple One, but only in the Premier bundle where it's available.

When does Apple Fitness+ launch?

Apple didn't give an exact launch date for Appel Fitness+ quite yet but did say the service would be available by the end of the year in the following countries:

United States

Canada

Australia

New Zealand

Ireland

United Kingdom