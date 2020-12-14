Working out with the Apple Watch has its unique benefits, however. The integration of the Apple Watch with Apple Fitness+ is one of the cornerstones of the fitness service. Using your watch while working out displays your rings, heart rate, and other information to inform and motivate you during your workout.

When you start a workout with Fitness+ on iPhone and iPad, the device will look for your paired Apple Watch before beginning the workout. If it does not detect your watch, it will ask you to pair it. However, users will also get an option to start the workout with the Apple Watch.

While Apple Fitness+ is best enjoyed with an Apple Watch, it turns out that it is not necessarily required when trying to use the service on the iPhone and iPad.

Still, it is nice to see that those who perhaps forgot their Apple Watch for a workout or two will still be able to use Apple Fitness+ without it. There are some major caveats to this. however.

For one this is not the case with Apple TV. When starting a workout on the Apple TV, it asks you what Apple Watch is being used for the workout and it does not provide a way to start the workout without it. Also, this workaround will only work if you've previously connected an Apple Watch to your iPhone as the Fitness app won't even show up on your device in the first place without having done so.

It is currently unclear why Apple enabled the workaround on iPhone and iPad but not the Apple TV. Regardless, it is still nice to know that a workaround exists for the devices you'll tend to have with you the most often.

Apple Fitness+ launched today with the latest updates to iOS, watchOS, iPadOS, and tvOS. Those who recently purchased an Apple Watch will receive three months of the service for free. For everyone else, it will cost $9.99 per month, $79.99 per year, or is included in the Apple One Premier bundle.