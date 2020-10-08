Apple has detailed how it has provided all students and faculty at Gallaudet University with an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard to help with learning.

In a new feature Apple stated:

This summer, Gallaudet University students and faculty received a special welcome kit. Inside, they found some essential Bison gear — the school's mascot — including a sweatshirt, stickers, and a notebook. There were also a few powerful learning tools that would be essential for the remote fall semester. Every student and faculty member was equipped with a new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard Folio. With iPad Pro, Gallaudet marks the next chapter in its mission to offer students the knowledge and practical skills vital to achieving personal and professional success. It's also a core component of Connected Gallaudet, an initiative that consists of three imperatives in the university's strategic plan: equity and belonging, bilingual mission, and innovation.

University President Roberta J. Cordano stated that it was "grateful to Apple for entering into this exciting collaboration with us." Apple said the Gallaudet was an example of what educators and students could with "creativity powered by personal technology", particularly in the remote learning and online challenges of 2020.

The feature notes how the iPad Pro helps students in lots of different ways, for example through Live Listen for use with hearing aids.

Apple is also helping students once they graduate from the school, stating it has held several recruiting efforts with the school, and that many of its 30 Deaf and Hard of Hearing community members are Gallaudet alumni.

Apple and Gallaudet are also collaboration on a new scholarship scheme for students of color with disabilities who want to pursue degrees in IT, computer science, science, technology, and mathematics. Scholars will also be given the opportunity to take part in WWDC.

