What you need to know
- Apple has given every student and faculty member at Gallaudet University an iPad Pro.
- Staff and students also got a Pencil and Smart Keyboard.
- The scheme will help the school for the deaf and hard of hearing elevate its learning.
Apple has detailed how it has provided all students and faculty at Gallaudet University with an iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard to help with learning.
In a new feature Apple stated:
This summer, Gallaudet University students and faculty received a special welcome kit. Inside, they found some essential Bison gear — the school's mascot — including a sweatshirt, stickers, and a notebook. There were also a few powerful learning tools that would be essential for the remote fall semester. Every student and faculty member was equipped with a new iPad Pro, Apple Pencil, and Smart Keyboard Folio. With iPad Pro, Gallaudet marks the next chapter in its mission to offer students the knowledge and practical skills vital to achieving personal and professional success. It's also a core component of Connected Gallaudet, an initiative that consists of three imperatives in the university's strategic plan: equity and belonging, bilingual mission, and innovation.
University President Roberta J. Cordano stated that it was "grateful to Apple for entering into this exciting collaboration with us." Apple said the Gallaudet was an example of what educators and students could with "creativity powered by personal technology", particularly in the remote learning and online challenges of 2020.
The feature notes how the iPad Pro helps students in lots of different ways, for example through Live Listen for use with hearing aids.
Apple is also helping students once they graduate from the school, stating it has held several recruiting efforts with the school, and that many of its 30 Deaf and Hard of Hearing community members are Gallaudet alumni.
Apple and Gallaudet are also collaboration on a new scholarship scheme for students of color with disabilities who want to pursue degrees in IT, computer science, science, technology, and mathematics. Scholars will also be given the opportunity to take part in WWDC.
You can read the full report here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
German podcast fans can now listen via Apple Podcasts on their Alexa kit
Now fans of Apple Podcasts can listen to their shows from the comfort of their Amazon Echo or Fire TV devices.
More research confirms bumper Q3 for Apple's App Store to the tune of $18B
Another research firm has confirmed that Apple's App Store had a massive Q3, generating in the region of $18B in revenue.
Butt-dialing an ex is bad. Butt-buying a $4,300 Tesla upgrade is worse.
We've heard about people accidentally butt-dialing people they really shouldn't but this is just getting silly. Someone managed to accidentally buy a $4,300 upgrade for their Tesla.
For the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, matte is where it's at
With a reputation for reducing eye strain and as a natural light diffuser, matte screen protectors are a great choice to fully protect your iPad while not compromising on the look and feel of your device.