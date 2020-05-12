Apple has added five MacBooks to its list of vintage and obsolete products.

As reported by MacRumors:

A little later than expected, Apple has added the following 2013 and 2014 models of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro to its vintage and obsolete products list: MacBook Air (11-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Mid 2013)

MacBook Air (11-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Air (13-inch, Early 2014)

MacBook Pro (13-inch, Mid 2014)

Apple's list of Vintage and Obsolete Products contains models of various products no longer supported by Apple. 'Vintage' denotes products sold more than 5 but less than 7 years ago, whereas 'Obsolete' denotes products discontinued more than 7 years ago. All five of these MacBooks have been added to the 'Vintage' list. As Apple's website notes, that means the following:

Vintage products are those that have not been sold for more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple TV vintage products continue to receive hardware service from Apple service providers, including Apple Retail Stores, subject to availability of inventory, or as required by law.

Recently, Apple released both a new MacBook Air (2020) and a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, both featuring Apple's new Magic Keyboard for MacBook, as well as updated internal hardware.

As noted, the five products added to the list will continue to receive hardware service from Apple service providers and Apple Retail Stores.