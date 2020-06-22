Apple has opened up an invitation only HomePod Beta Program according to multiple reports on social media. The new Beta, which is the first for Apple's smart speaker, is not a part of the Public or Developer Beta Programs, but falls under the AppleSeed Program.

Unlike the other Beta's, it appears that Apple is requiring users to stick to confidentiality agreements, which include limiting discussion to feedback, and preventing sharing potential profiles used. As with all Beta's though, Apple cautions that those invited only deploy it on non-critical hardware, and mentions backing up first, which is not possible for the HomePod.