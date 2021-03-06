Apple has stopped selling all but one of its iMac Pro models, with the sole configuration left listed as "while supplies last", prompting many to speculate it may be the end of the line for the product.

As depicted below, Apple's website not states "Buy iMac Pro." With a qualifying "While supplies last" caption. The update, made overnight on the website, seems to indicate that stocks are dwindling and that Apple does not plan to replenish the current lineup. Not only that, Apple has discontinued all but one of its iMac Pro models, with the only variant available now the 3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. still the best desktop Mac for most pros, this model is available for $4,999, and currently ships in around 3-4 weeks.