What you need to know
- Apple's iMac Pro is now only for sale "While Supplies last".
- It has also limited sales to just one configuration.
- It has led to speculation Apple is preparing to update or discontinue the product.
Apple has stopped selling all but one of its iMac Pro models, with the sole configuration left listed as "while supplies last", prompting many to speculate it may be the end of the line for the product.
As depicted below, Apple's website not states "Buy iMac Pro." With a qualifying "While supplies last" caption. The update, made overnight on the website, seems to indicate that stocks are dwindling and that Apple does not plan to replenish the current lineup. Not only that, Apple has discontinued all but one of its iMac Pro models, with the only variant available now the 3.0GHz 10-core Intel Xeon W processor with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. still the best desktop Mac for most pros, this model is available for $4,999, and currently ships in around 3-4 weeks.
Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously indicated that Apple is planning to release a swathe of new Mini-LED products this year including a new iMac Pro. Previously tipped for 2020, Kuo stated in May that these had been delayed until 2021. It makes sense that if Apple were to release a new iMac Pro this year, it would also signal the introduction of Apple silicon into the lineup.
If Apple chooses to update, rather than discontinue the iMac Pro, it also makes sense that Apple would adopt the same redesign expected to debut with the regular iMac this year. Recently leaked by Jon Prosser, a new concept has revealed the expected changes to the design, which features thinner bezels, a flat back reminiscent of the Pro Display XDR, and five color options to choose from.
