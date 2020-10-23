What you need to know
- Apple has a new way to repair your iPhone screen.
- A new tool will heat up your iPhone to loosen the display adhesive.
- The new tool has been given to Apple's Genius Bars and Authorized Service Providers.
Apple is providing stores and authorized repair outlets with a new tool to heat up your iPhone 12 in order to remove the display for repair.
According to MacRumors:
Apple is providing Genius Bars and Apple Authorized Service Providers with a new heated display removal fixture for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro repairs, according to information obtained by MacRumors from a reliable source.
To open iPhone 12 models, technicians will be required to slide the device into a specialized tray, and then place the tray into the high-temperature fixture for two minutes to warm up the adhesive below the display. Once the adhesive is loose, technicians will be able to remove the display by twisting an arm with a suction cup at the top of the machine.
This is a new method Apple is using to repair devices, and as the report notes, it is unclear why Apple has chosen the method, given teardowns of the iPhone 12 online suggest it is possible to remove the display without heat.
The report speculates it could relate to the iPhone 12's increased water resistance, which may have been achieved in part by stronger adhesive and the iPhone 12's different design to previous models.
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup comes with a Super Retina XDR Display and a new Ceramic Shield to toughen up the glass. These new additions come at a price, however, as Apple's iPhone 12 will cost $279 for a screen repair.
Apple's iPhone 12 was released today, October 23, in stores and online.
