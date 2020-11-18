Reported by MacRumors, Apple has released a revised version of iOS 14.2 that is now available to users with an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max that has not yet updated to the latest version of iOS.

It's not clear why Apple has released a new version of iOS 14.2, but it may include minor bug fixes, perhaps for installation issues. The updated software has a build number of 18B111, while the original release has a build number of 18B92.

For those with an iPhone 12 who have not yet updated their device since receiving it, you are most likely still on iOS 14.1. To update to iOS 14.2, you can do so by navigating to Settings > General > Software Updates.