A new report indicates Apple has rescheduled production for its new MacBook models, expected later this year.

From Nikkei Asia:

Meanwhile, Apple has rescheduled plans to begin mass-producing two new MacBook laptops in the second half of the year, from the previous schedule of May or June, Nikkei has learned. The two MacBooks will be powered by the Apple Silicon processor as part of a two-year transition away from longtime supplier Intel's microprocessors.

It is widely rumored Apple will unveil two new MacBook models later this year featuring Apple silicon and mini-LED displays, including a new 14-inch model and a replacement for the current 16-inch MacBook Pro. Apple's current M1 MacBooks are some of the best MacBooks ever made, and a new generation of Apple silicon will likely propel the line even further ahead of the competition. Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo states Apple has two models lined up for the second half of the year. From a recent report:

Anew report from Apple supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reiterated that Apple plans to bring back both the SD card slot and the HDMI port to its MacBook Pro later this year. In a new research note seen by iMore, Kuo says Apple plans to launch two new MacBook Pro models in the second half of 2021, both with an all-new design and increased connectivity. Kuo states Apple will bring back the SD card slot and HDMI interface, echoing previous reports. The report also states the new Macs will have USB-C as well as high-speed USB 4.0 upgrades.

Similarly, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman indicates the change in size to 14-inches, introduction of a new generation of Apple silicon, and the end of Apple's Touch Bar. No report has specified a clear launch window beyond the last 6 months of 2021, however, this recent Nikkei Asia report may indicate that Apple has pushed back the launch.