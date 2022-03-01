Apple will host its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge to celebrate International Women's Day.

Reported by MacRumors, the next Apple Watch Activity Challenge is set to kick off in a week. The new challenge, which will celebrate International Women's Day, will occur on Tuesday, March 8 and challenge Apple Watch users to complete any workout for at least twenty minutes.

March 8 is a day to celebrate women around the world! Earn this award by doing any workout for 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

As usual with an Apple Watch Activity Challenge, you'll be able to use any exercise app that integrates with Apple's Health app. Completing the challenge in full will get finishers a custom reward in the Fitness app as well as exclusive stickers in the Messages and FaceTime apps.

Apple Watch users are likely to receive a push notification to their watch in the coming days to notify them that the challenge is taking place. Those looking to complete the event can also use Apple Fitness+ to do so, Apple's workout subscription service.