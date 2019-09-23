According to Apple, the new Mac Pro will include components designed, developed and manufactured by more than a dozen American companies for distribution to US customers.

After receiving import tariff exclusions from the Trump administration, Apple on Monday announced plans to make the redesigned Mac Pro in Texas. The powerful new machine will be made at the same Austin facility where Mac Pro has been made since 2013, Apple said.

Manufacturers and suppliers across Arizona, Maine, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Vermont, including Intersil and ON Semiconductor, are providing advanced technology. The US manufacturing of Mac Pro is made possible following a federal product exclusion Apple is receiving for certain necessary components. The value of American-made components in the new Mac Pro is 2.5 times greater than in Apple's previous generation Mac Pro.

In a statement, Apple CEO Tim Cook thanked the current administration "for their support," adding that Apple products that are designed and engineered in the US support 450,000 jobs with US suppliers.

"We're going to continue growing here," Cook said.

Over the summer, Apple's Mac Pro was at the center of debate when President Trump said Apple wouldn't receive a tariff exemption on parts designed for the Mac Pro. At the time, Trump called on Apple to make the parts in the U.S.

The redesigned Mac Pro was announced at WWDC over the summer with a starting price of $5,999. The machine is meant for content professionals and features an eight-core Xeon processor, 32GB of RAM, and a Radeon Pro 580X video card. Apple still hasn't shared a release date, but it's expected to launch before 2020.

