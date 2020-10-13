What you need to know
- MagSafe is back.
- It will be used to attach chargers to the new iPhones.
- It'll also be used to attach cases and other accessories to the new handsets, too.
Apple just confirmed that it's bringing the MagSafe name back, but it isn't the one that we're used to. Instead, it'll let us attach wireless chargers and other accessories to the back of the new iPhones.
You'll not only be able to charge using a magnetic wireless adapter, but Apple also says that new cases and other accessories – think in-car mounts and whatnot – are coming as well. Not just from Apple, either. Belkin is already lined up.
Of course, Apple's iPhone 12 event is competing with Amazon's 2020 Prime Day event, where you can snag some of the best deals around on a whole host of products!
This story is updating, please keep refreshing the page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's how to re-watch Apple's iPhone 12 announcement video right now
Wanna re-watch all the action, or miss it the first time around? Come and get it!
Facebook Messenger gets a tweaked design, new themes, and a new logo
A new Facebook Messenger update gives users a more customizable app. The company also delivered a brand refresh to reflect its Instagram merger.
iPhone 12 in Black, Blue, Green, Red, and White pictured for the first time
The first images of Apple's new iPhone 12 lineup have appeared online, complete with some fetching color options.
The Best Controller Chargers for your Nintendo Switch controllers
When you own more than one set of controllers for your Nintendo Switch, charge space starts to become limited. To get the most bang for your buck, we've put together a list of the best chargers for your Nintendo Switch Controllers.