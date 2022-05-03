Apple has today made its iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 2 officially 'vintage' products.

As noted by MacRumors both have now been added to the list of Vintage products, designated as such by Apple when a device has not been on sale for more than five years but less than 7 years. From Apple's website:

Products are considered vintage when Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 5 and less than 7 years ago. For products purchased in France, see Statutory Warranties of Seller and Spare Parts. Owners of new iPhone or Mac notebook products purchased after December 31, 2020 in France, may obtain service and parts from Apple or Apple service providers for 7 years from the date the product model was last supplied by Apple for distribution into France.

The iPad Air 2 was Apple's sixth-generation of the tablet, building on the original iPad Air, designed to be a lighter and more mobile version of the original iPad. Released in October 2014, it featured an A8X processor and a 9.7-inch screen, powered by iOS 8.1.

The iPad mini was first launched in 2012 but came with a lowly A5 processor and no Retina display upgrades Apple reserved for the iPad mini 2 which came out in 2013. The iPad mini 2 featured an A7 processor. First dubbed the 'iPad mini with Retina display', it was renamed the iPad mini 2 following the advent of the iPad mini 3 the following year. Strangely, the iPad mini 3 was added to the vintage list by Apple before its predecessor.

Both the iPad mini 6 and the iPad Air continue to be two of Apple's best iPads today, and some of the best tablets in the industry.