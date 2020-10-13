What you need to know
- Apple is keeping the iPhone XR as a low-cost option in its iPhone lineup.
- It also keeps the iPhone 11 around.
- The iPhone 11 Pro, however, is being dropped from the lineup.
Today, Apple announced the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and HomePod mini. In addition to adding two new iPhones to its lineup, the company has also made some adjustments in the availability of the iPhones that have come before it.
Apple has decided to continue to sell the iPhone 11 in its lineup. The iPhone 11, which has been around for a year, has received a price drop to a starting price of $599. The company is also keeping the iPhone XR in the lineup for $499, a step up from the lowest-cost iPhone SE at $399.
This results in the new lineup of iPhones:
- iPhone SE: $399
- iPhone XR: $499
- iPhone 11: $599
- iPhone 12 mini: $699
- iPhone 12: $799
- iPhone 12 Pro: $999
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: $1099
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro will be available to preorder on October 16 and begin shipping on October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available to preorder starting November 6 and start shipping on release on November 16.
