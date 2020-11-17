Apple has launched its latest Apple Pay promotion that offers Apple Pay users 55% off at Snapfish. Starting today, Snapfish customers who use the code APPLEPAY will get 55% off all cards offered in the Snapfish app or on the Snapfish website. The offer is good through November 24.

The offer, as explained in the fine print, is limited to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup orders. One of the unusual things is that the offer can be used as many times as you want, so feel free to purchase a card knowing that you can come back later and still get the offer. It is, however, limited to customers in the United States.

Must use coupon code APPLEPAY to receive 55% off all cards in the Snapfish app. Offer expires at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 24, 2020, while supplies last. All taxes apply. Offer applies to mail-order purchases only and cannot be used for in-store pickup. You can apply more than one code if you are ordering multiple items; however, only one discount may be applied to each item. Existing product credits are honored first and cannot be combined with coupon code. Coupon code may be used an unlimited number of times. Offer valid only for U.S. customers only. Prices shown are U.S. dollars only. Offer is subject to change or cancellation at any time.

You can download the Snapfish app for free from the App Store or visit the Snapfish website to redeem the offer.