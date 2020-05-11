Apple announced earlier this year that it would bring the HomePod to India, and it is doing just that now. The HomePod is now official in the country, but because of the nationwide lockdown, you can't buy it just yet.

But once it is available for purchase, you'll be able to get your hands on one for just ₹19,900 ($262), which is $37 less than its asking price in the U.S. That is a big deal, because Apple products traditionally carry a heavy markup in India. For ₹19,900, the HomePod is a fantastic deal. The only other product that goes up against it in this segment is Amazon's Echo Studio, which retails for ₹22,999 ($304) in the country.

But if you've already invested in the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod is a much better fit. The speaker has a single woofer with seven horn-loaded tweeters that deliver booming sound, and you get a six-mic array that lets you invoke Siri from across a room. You can also pick up two HomePods and use them in a stereo configuration.

The HomePod works with Apple Music, and with the streaming service costing just ₹99 ($1.30) a month in India, it is the perfect companion for your HomePod. With AirPlay onboard, you can also cast content from your iPhone or iPad.