What you need to know
- Apple has released its iCloud Passwords Chrome extension for Windows.
As reported by 9to5Google, Apple has made its iCloud Passwords Chrome extension for Windows available for download. The release comes only a few days after it was originally reported.
The company published the extension to the Chrome Web Store on Sunday night. The extension allows you to access and use passwords saved to your iCloud Keychain in the Chrome Browser on a Windows computer.
iCloud Passwords allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your Apple device, with Chrome on Windows.
iCloud Passwords is a Chrome extension for Windows users that allows you to use the same strong Safari passwords you create on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac when visiting websites in Chrome on your Windows PC. iCloud Passwords also saves any new passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so that it is also available on your Apple devices.
As the description explains, the extension will also save any passwords you create in Chrome to your iCloud Keychain so you can use them on your Apple devices easily as well. The report also points out that the extension will also access passwords that you have automatically generated or saved in Safari on your Apple devices.
9to5Google notes that this is the latest in a small offering of products and services from Apple for Microsoft's platforms. The company currently only offers iTunes, iCloud sync, iCloud bookmarks, and Apple TV+ (only on Xbox).
Besides iTunes, Apple's biggest offering on Microsoft's operating system is the iCloud sync client for files, photos, and mail ... This iCloud Passwords Chrome tool joins Apple's only other extension for older Windows (7 + 8) PCs: iCloud Bookmarks. Meanwhile, Apple also offers Apple TV+ for the Xbox.
However, more services could be coming to Microsoft's platforms. A report from earlier in January hinted that both Apple Music and Apple Podcasts could be coming to Windows or Xbox (or both).
You can download the iCloud Passwords extension from the Chrome Web Store on Windows now.
