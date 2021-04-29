What you need to know
- Apple has launched its second Apple Watch Challenge for the month of April.
- Earn the International Dance Day Challenge award by doing a dance workout for 20 minutes.
You can earn a new award for Apple Watch by dancing around your house.
To celebrate International Dance Day, Apple has launched the International Dance Day Challenge for Apple Watch users. The challenge, which occurs on Thursday, April 29, asks Apple Watch users to complete a dance workout of at least 20 minutes with the Workout app on the Apple Watch.
April 29, 2021: International Dance Day Challenge: Let's groove! April 29 is International Dance Day. Earn this award by doing a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app.
Completing the challenge will win you a virtual trophy as well as unlock exclusive stickers you can use in the Messages and FaceTime app.
For those wondering how to get a dance workout done, Apple will happily help you get one done with Apple Fitness+, the company's new workout subscription service. The service has an entire workout category dedicated to dance that is updated with new workouts weekly.
The company has launched a range of new dances in celebration of International Dance Day and the new Apple Watch challenge.
This week, we're celebrating the power of dance with special workouts from our dance trainers. Let yourself be free with LaShawn's new workout, rock through the decades with Ben, and enjoy rhythms from around the world with Jhon. Complete any Dance workout of 20 minutes or longer to earn the International Dance Day Award on your Apple Watch.
If you're wondering what Apple Watch to use to take on all of the Apple Watch challenges, check out our list of the Best Apple Watch of 2021.
Find your fitness
Apple Fitness+
New workouts every week and a positive attitude for your fitness journey.
Fitness+ helps you find the workouts that are right for you, with a vast collection of sessions in practices like core training, yoga, and rowing. Each class is taught by a top-flight instructor, and new classes are added every Monday.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iOS 14.5 has borked the Podcasts app
A big new update to Podcasts in iOS 14.5 has sent all kinds of things out of whack, with a multitude of users reporting various issues with the new update.
New iPad Pro models filed in EEC database
A new report says that new iPad models filed in the Eurasian Economic Commission database could be new unannounced iPad models including a new iPad mini.
Retail leak again points to May 21 for new iPad Pro, iMac launch
UK retailer John Lewis has accidentally revealed that Apple's new iPad Pro and the new iMac will be released on May 21, echoing a date given by Jon Prosser. Apple had previously stated the devices would launch in the second half of May.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case
The best Apple Watch cases can help you avert disaster. You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch until it gets all scratched up, or worse, cracked. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.