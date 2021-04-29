April 29, 2021: International Dance Day Challenge: Let's groove! April 29 is International Dance Day. Earn this award by doing a Dance workout of 20 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app.

To celebrate International Dance Day, Apple has launched the International Dance Day Challenge for Apple Watch users. The challenge, which occurs on Thursday, April 29, asks Apple Watch users to complete a dance workout of at least 20 minutes with the Workout app on the Apple Watch.

You can earn a new award for Apple Watch by dancing around your house.

Completing the challenge will win you a virtual trophy as well as unlock exclusive stickers you can use in the Messages and FaceTime app.

For those wondering how to get a dance workout done, Apple will happily help you get one done with Apple Fitness+, the company's new workout subscription service. The service has an entire workout category dedicated to dance that is updated with new workouts weekly.

The company has launched a range of new dances in celebration of International Dance Day and the new Apple Watch challenge.

This week, we're celebrating the power of dance with special workouts from our dance trainers. Let yourself be free with LaShawn's new workout, rock through the decades with Ben, and enjoy rhythms from around the world with Jhon. Complete any Dance workout of 20 minutes or longer to earn the International Dance Day Award on your Apple Watch.

