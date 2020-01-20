Apple has announced a new Activity Challenge for the month of February, but before you check your Apple Watch to see what it is, know that this is only for internal Apple employees.

Reported by MacRumors, the company announced that it is hosting its annual company-wide fitness challenge in February. In order to complete the challenge, Apple employees must work to close all three Activity rings on their Apple Watch for the whole month.

Employees who successfully complete the challenge at the end of the month will receive some pretty cool rewards. As shared by an Apple employee, those who finish the challenge will receive a commemorative "2020" shirt where the year is made out of the Activity ring colors.