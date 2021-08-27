Today, Apple has launched a new service program that covers iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro users who experience issues with the sound when they make or receive calls. The company says that the issue is limited to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, so the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max is not part of this program.

Of course, if your phone is eligible for the program, Apple will make the repair free of charge.

Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021. If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service.

If you are experiencing the issue, you can get it fixed directly through Apple or one of the company's third-party service providers. Below are all of your options (as provided by Apple):

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store

Contact Apple Support to arrange mail-in service via the Apple Repair Center.

While some iPhone 12's are about to go to the repair shop, Apple is preparing to announce the next generation of the iPhone. According to multiple reports, Apple is set to host a virtual event on September 14 where it will announce the iPhone 13. Additional announcements are also possible, including the 3rd generation AirPods, 9th generation iPad, and Apple Watch Series 7.

Preorders for the iPhone 13 are expected to go live on September 17 with a release date of September 24.