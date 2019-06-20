Apple today announced a voluntary recall for a limited number of 15-inch MacBook Pros that are being affected by battery issues that could lead to over heating and possibly safety risk. The MacBooks in question were sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The recall does not affect any other 15-inch MacBook Pro models or MacBook notebooks.

It's worth noting that not all 15-inch MacBooks Pros sold between this time frame were affected. Only a limited number were, which is why you should check the serial number to confirm if that model you own is affected.

To do so, click the Apple logo on the top left corner, then click on the "About this Mac" section where you'll come to an overview of your laptop. If you own a MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015) model, enter the computer's serial number (located in this same page) into the program page to see if it is eligible for the battery replacement program, free of charge of course.

Apple recommends to stop using the computers right away and take them in for the repairs as soon as possible.

