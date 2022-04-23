Apple says that it has discovered an issue with the 40mm version of the Apple Watch Series 6, and is offering free repairs for affected users through a new repair program.

The company stated:

Apple has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021. If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker below to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.

Customers of the Series 6, which was replaced as the Best Apple Watch by the Apple Watch Series 7 last year, can enter their serial number to check eligibility. If they are, they can get help through an Apple Authorized Service Provider, an appointment at the Genius Bar, or through Apple support if they'd prefer to get help remotely.

Apple says it may restrict repairs to the country or region of purchase, and that the program doesn't extend the Watch's standard warranty. Apple says devices are eligible for the program for two years after the first retail sale of the unit, so some users might not have too much longer to check.

