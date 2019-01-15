For anyone that's been waiting for Apple's Smart Battery Case for the latest and greatest X series of iPhone, your wait is over. Apple just launched a new version for all three in the current model iPhone X line, that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
It comes in just black or white, so your choices are limited, especially for iPhone XR owners that are proudly sporting those bright colors. The Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7 also came in (Product)Red, so it's possible we'll see a version for the iPhone X line in the future.
This is more than just an update to fit the latest iPhone. Apple took to heart all our cries of disgust at the Smart Battery Case's "humpback" design and smoothed it out to look like a more traditional battery case.
This year's model also supports Qi wireless charging. So, you can set it and forget it and your case and iPhone will charge at the same time.
The Smart Battery Case can be charged with and USB-PD compatible chargers (not included in the box), which will improve charging time significantly.
The Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS improves battery longevity with an increase of up to 33 hours of talk and 21 hours of internet use.
The Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS Max improves battery longevity with an increase of up to 37 hours of talk and 20 hours of internet use.
The Smart Battery Case for iPhone XR improves battery longevity with an increase of up to 39 hours of talk and 22 hours of internet use.
All three cases are available to order right now for $129.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.