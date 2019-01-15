For anyone that's been waiting for Apple's Smart Battery Case for the latest and greatest X series of iPhone, your wait is over. Apple just launched a new version for all three in the current model iPhone X line, that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.

It comes in just black or white, so your choices are limited, especially for iPhone XR owners that are proudly sporting those bright colors. The Smart Battery Case for iPhone 7 also came in (Product)Red, so it's possible we'll see a version for the iPhone X line in the future.

This is more than just an update to fit the latest iPhone. Apple took to heart all our cries of disgust at the Smart Battery Case's "humpback" design and smoothed it out to look like a more traditional battery case.