Apple has officially launched a replacement program for the Smart Battery Case for iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR today. The issue with these cases, manufactured from January 2019 to October 2019, is that they would not charge or only charged intermittently when plugged in to power, or the battery case itself would not charge the iPhone or only do it intermittently.

This replacement program is currently only for the Smart Battery Case that were made for the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR that were made between January 2019 through October 2019. The program does not apply for other Smart Battery Cases that were manufactured outside of that date range, and iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max Smart Battery Cases are not included.

If you have an affected Smart Battery Case, you can take it to Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have it replaced for free. It is not considered a safety issue. You can locate an Authorized Service Provider here, or make an appointment for your nearest Apple Store.

Any Smart Battery Cases that are taken in for this replacement program will be examined prior to service in order to verify that they are eligible for the program. Affected cases are disposed of in an environmentally friendly way. The replacement Smart Battery Case will be covered for two years.

For those who believe their Smart Battery Case for their iPhone XS, XS Max, or XR is affected, hop on over to the Replacement Program page.

