What you need to know
- Apple's first iOS 16 beta came out on Monday.
- It includes a leak about a major iPhone 14 Pro upgrade.
- Multiple references can be found to an 'always-on display'.
Apple's rumored always-on display for iPhone 14 Pro appears to have been leaked by Apple in the first iOS 16 beta.
9to5Mac says it has found "multiple" references to an always-on display:
Now, 9to5Mac has found multiple references within iOS 16 indicating that an always-on display is something in development... Now that the first developer beta is available, 9to5Mac has discovered multiple references that confirm iOS 16 does indeed include support for an always-on display. Within iOS 16, there are three new frameworks that have been added that relate to backlight management of the iPhone's display. Backlight management is a key aspect of enabling an always-on feature.
The report says multiple references to the feature can be found in Springboard and within components of the lock screen, which got a major update with iOS 16.
This all means that the iPhone 14 Pro is likely to get the always-on display we've been waiting for. The feature will likely require a lower variable refresh rate of just 1Hz, as predicted by Ross Young last month.
The iPhone 14 Pro is also expected to feature a hole-punch display instead of a notch and a new A-series chip, as well as all the major software advancements announced by Apple this week. iOS 16 delivers huge lock screen changes and improvements to Maps, SharePlay, and more.
