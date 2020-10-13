Reported by MacRumors, Apple has lowered the price of its EarPods headphones by $10, a move that will hopefully appease customers who will miss the headphones when they are no longer found in the box of the iPhone.

When unveiling the new iPhone 12 lineup, Apple also announced that it would no longer include a power adapter or EarPods headphones in the box with the iPhone anymore. The company says that removing these two products will have the environmental impact of removing more than 400,000 cars from the road every year.

Apple is encouraging customers to use their existing power adapters and headphones they already have, but for those who need or wish to have a new adapter or EarPods, the company has lowered the cost of each accessory by $10.

Apple's website encourages customers to use their existing Apple power adapter and headphones or buy these accessories separately, and to help offset the cost, Apple has now lowered the price of its EarPods with a Lightning connector from $29 to $19. Apple's new 20W power adapter for iPhones also retails for $19, down from $29 for its now-discontinued 18W power adapter that was included with the iPhone 11 lineup until now.

Apple first removed the power adapter from the boxes of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE when it launched those products last month, so it was expected that the iPhone would be next. Many wondered if Apple would do anything to help customers who needed a power adapter or EarPods with their new iPhone and, thankfully, it appears that Apple is lowering the price of each to meet that need.