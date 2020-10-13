iPhone 12 is here. And with it, the return of MagSafe. Yes, that's right, MagSafe.

Apple's Mac charging technology of old is back with the new iPhone lineup, giving customers a brand new way to charger their devices, and a lineup of new accessories to go with it. So what exactly is MagSafe, and what does it mean for you?

What is it?

MagSafe is an old Apple technology made new with iPhone 12. iPhone 12 is a high-powered wireless charging method for your iPhone. Think Apple Watch charging, and you'll get pretty close. We saw leaks in the run-up to iPhone 12 that Apple's new phone had a ring of magnets in the back, it does, and now we know why.

From Apple:

MagSafe improves wireless charging for a better, more efficient experience, and introduces an ecosystem of easy-to-attach accessories that beautifully complement iPhone 12 models.7 MagSafe delivers a unique experience to iPhone, featuring an array of magnets around the wireless charging coil, optimized for alignment and efficiency, that perfectly connects to iPhone every time. MagSafe chargers efficiently provide up to 15W of power, while still accommodating existing Qi-enabled devices. Charging solutions include the MagSafe Charger and MagSafe Duo Charger for use with iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as new silicone, leather, and clear cases that easily snap onto the back of iPhone, and a leather wallet. Customers can also expect innovative MagSafe accessories from third-party manufacturers.

New accessories

New charging tech means new accessories. Apple has a couple and is promising offerings from third-parties in the future.

First, Apple's Silicon cases for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro all support MagSafe charging. They have built-in magnets to line up your iPhone charger.

The same goes for Apple's Clear Case with MagSafe, a colorful new lineup of cases that helps you line up your charger like the first set.

There is obviously the new MagSafe Charger itself, which actually works with all iPhones as far back as iPhone 8, AirPods Pro, AirPods 2nd generation, and the Wireless Charging Case for AirPods.

Finally, there's a new iPhone leather wallet that magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone.

Apple has also teased a dual Magsafe charger for iPhone and Apple Watch at its event but didn't give us much information about them.

So there you have it

MagSafe is just one more way to charge your iPhone and could pave the way for our first-ever rumored portless iPhone next year. It also opens up a whole new avenue of magnetic accessories for the iPhone, so stay tuned.