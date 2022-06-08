Yesterday at their annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) and subsequent State of the Union address, Apple announced changes to Siri Shortcuts that will bring "zero setup" for app shortcuts, generating folders of shortcuts for each app's actions automatically in a new App Shortcuts section of the app. This change dramatically expands the capabilities of Siri for each individual user. It makes it much easier for users to take advantage of apps that make actions for Shortcuts, both using Siri and beyond. And for Apple as a whole, this marks a new step down the path of the renewed Siri experience, powered by Siri Shortcuts. Zero-setup App Shortcuts With the iOS 16 suite of updates coming later this fall, Siri will automatically gain new capabilities for each app that supports Shortcuts, generating a folder of shortcuts with trigger phrases for every bit of functionality provided to Shortcuts. These will be found in the Shortcuts app; users will have a new section below one's folders called "App Shortcuts" which includes categories for each supported app installed on your device.

Inside each category will be individual shortcuts for the actions provided by the app, set up for you in advance so you don't have to generate a new shortcut for each possible option manually. Each shortcut will be named with a trigger phrase pre-defined by the developer so that you can trigger the shortcut using Siri without any setup. Shortcuts will also automatically generate a separate shortcut for every option available in each action — if there is a parameter that you can change on an action, Shortcuts will create a new shortcut for each option in that parameter. In effect, if the app is installed on your device, you'll have a Siri Shortcut for it — a whole folder of them. Shortcuts created for the App Shortcuts category can also be added to My Shortcuts. Shortcuts users can continue to add to these "default" sets of shortcuts for their apps and customize them with multiple steps, scripting, or changing the title to change the trigger phrase for Siri. Plus, there's a new "All Shortcuts" tab to show the full list from both the My Shortcuts and App Shortcuts categories, making it easy to differentiate between shortcuts you've created and those provided by the system. What App Shortcuts mean for Siri App Shortcuts and the renewed focus on the Siri experience of Shortcuts are an interesting development for Apple's focus on its platform automation tool. With last year's big focus on Shortcuts for Mac, I personally thought that just "Shortcuts" was Apple's new focus and the Siri side of the experience was perhaps previously just their way of grouping what was originally the Workflow app into the "intelligence" layer of Apple's operating systems.