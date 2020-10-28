Apple may finally offer the iPhone in a 1TB storage configuration

Reported by Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to bring 1TB of storage to the iPhone for the first time. Prosser posted a relatively simple and, as leaks usually go, vague tweet about the subject.

"hope y'all are ready for 1TB iphones."

Prosser did not offer details as to what iPhone would be the first to feature 1TB of storage. The leaker could mean that Apple may begin to offer its new iPhone 12 lineup in an additional 1TB configuration, but that is unlikely as Apple would probably have had that storage size ready for the phone's launch.

What is more likely is that Apple plans to offer its next lineup of iPhones in a 1TB configuration. The iPhone 12 is currently offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is unclear if 1TB will be added as a fourth option or if it will replace one of the existing options.

Regardless, those who regularly max out the storage offering of their iPhones will be happy to hear of the news.