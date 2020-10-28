VPN Deal! Save an insane 73% on a new IPVanish subscription for a limited time

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Tell us more

Apple may finally offer the iPhone in a 1TB storage configuration

Those who have wanted a 1TB iPhone rejoice...maybe.
Joe Wituschek

Iphone 12 Pro ColorsSource: iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple may finally offer the iPhone in a 1TB configuration.
  • Apple leaker Jon Prosser posted about the possibility on Twitter.
  • It is unclear if Apple will add the storage option to its existing lineup or wait until next year.

Reported by Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to bring 1TB of storage to the iPhone for the first time. Prosser posted a relatively simple and, as leaks usually go, vague tweet about the subject.

"hope y'all are ready for 1TB iphones."

Prosser did not offer details as to what iPhone would be the first to feature 1TB of storage. The leaker could mean that Apple may begin to offer its new iPhone 12 lineup in an additional 1TB configuration, but that is unlikely as Apple would probably have had that storage size ready for the phone's launch.

Save big on these VPN services ahead of Black Friday

What is more likely is that Apple plans to offer its next lineup of iPhones in a 1TB configuration. The iPhone 12 is currently offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is unclear if 1TB will be added as a fourth option or if it will replace one of the existing options.

Regardless, those who regularly max out the storage offering of their iPhones will be happy to hear of the news.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro | From $699 at Apple

Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Joe Wituschek

Joe Wituschek has been in the technology industry for over a decade. Formerly Apple, Joe now covers the company as a news writer for iMore. Connect with Joe on Twitter @joewituschek.