Apple may finally offer the iPhone in a 1TB storage configuration

What you need to know
- Apple may finally offer the iPhone in a 1TB configuration.
- Apple leaker Jon Prosser posted about the possibility on Twitter.
- It is unclear if Apple will add the storage option to its existing lineup or wait until next year.
Reported by Apple leaker Jon Prosser, Apple is planning to bring 1TB of storage to the iPhone for the first time. Prosser posted a relatively simple and, as leaks usually go, vague tweet about the subject.
"hope y'all are ready for 1TB iphones."
Prosser did not offer details as to what iPhone would be the first to feature 1TB of storage. The leaker could mean that Apple may begin to offer its new iPhone 12 lineup in an additional 1TB configuration, but that is unlikely as Apple would probably have had that storage size ready for the phone's launch.
What is more likely is that Apple plans to offer its next lineup of iPhones in a 1TB configuration. The iPhone 12 is currently offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, whereas the iPhone 12 Pro is offered in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is unclear if 1TB will be added as a fourth option or if it will replace one of the existing options.
Regardless, those who regularly max out the storage offering of their iPhones will be happy to hear of the news.
iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro | From $699 at Apple
Pre-orders are now open for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro at Apple. Devices will begin shipping on October 23.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Backbone One is a controller designed to make iPhone gaming fun
There are many iPhone game controllers around but few hit the mark. Can the Backbone One live up to the hype?
There was another surprise Nintendo Direct Mini today
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple updates Clips with new interface and HDR recording for iPhone 12
Apple has updated Clips for iOS with a new interface, horizontal and vertical video and support for HDR on iPhone 12.
Keep your iPhone 12 Pro Max perfect with a screen protector
You've selected the biggest, most beautiful iPhone screen Apple has ever made. Keep it pristine with a screen protector on your iPhone 12 Pro Max.