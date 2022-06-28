Apple 'may have failed' to build this iPhone 15 feature

What you need to know
- Supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo held a new survey about Qualcomm.
- According to the survey, Apple "may have failed" to create its own 5G modem for the iPhone 15.
- Qualcomm will reportedly remain the sole supplier for 5G modem chips for the new phone through 2023.
Apple started to design its own 5G modem to replace Qualcomm back in 2020, but that doesn't seem to be coming to fruition any time soon.
According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's development of its own 5G modem "may have failed." If true, Qualcomm will remain the sole supplier of 5G modems for the iPhone through the iPhone 15 models in 2023.
Kuo goes on to say that, despite the setback, Apple will likely continue to work on its own modems to eventually replace Qualcomm.
Today's report lines up with a previous report towards the end of 2020 which said that Apple planned to use Qualcomm modems in the iPhone through 2024. That would certainly give the company enough time to continue the work on its own modems to replace Qualcomm.
If you're not trying to wait until 2025 for an iPhone with an Apple-branded modem, check out our list of the Best iPhone deals for Prime Day 2022.
