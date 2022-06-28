Apple 'may have failed' to build this iPhone 15 feature

Apple started to design its own 5G modem to replace Qualcomm back in 2020, but that doesn't seem to be coming to fruition any time soon.

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's development of its own 5G modem "may have failed." If true, Qualcomm will remain the sole supplier of 5G modems for the iPhone through the iPhone 15 models in 2023.

My latest survey indicates that Apple's own iPhone 5G modem chip development may have failed, so Qualcomm will remain exclusive supplier for 5G chips of 2H23 new iPhones, with a 100% supply share (vs. company's previous estimate of 20%). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 28, 2022

Kuo goes on to say that, despite the setback, Apple will likely continue to work on its own modems to eventually replace Qualcomm.

2. I believe Apple will continue to develop its own 5G chips, but by the time Apple succeeds and can replace Qualcomm, Qualcomm's other new businesses should have grown enough to significantly offset the negative impacts caused by the order loss of iPhone 5G chips. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 28, 2022

Today's report lines up with a previous report towards the end of 2020 which said that Apple planned to use Qualcomm modems in the iPhone through 2024. That would certainly give the company enough time to continue the work on its own modems to replace Qualcomm.

